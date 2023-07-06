An important part of everyone’s financial health is their credit score.

Your credit score reflects your credit history. It is calculated from information contained in your credit report. There are three main credit bureaus that collect payment histories from your creditors. Your reports contain information about how many accounts you have, your credit limit with each creditor, how long you have had them and your payment history. It does not consider how much you earn or what your net worth is.

