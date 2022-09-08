Many investors are trying to figure out how to position their portfolios.

After a market correction earlier in the year, there was a short relief rally for a while. The cable networks and others wanted us to believe that the FED had the situation under control and in a short time, interest rates would start coming down. That is not going to happen any time soon. Some FED officials have said rates will continue to rise and it will be at least the end of 2023 before they start to think about reversing course.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In