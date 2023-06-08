Probably the area of financial planning that people are most hesitant to discuss is estate planning. We are always going to get to it, but we are always busy. Death is a subject we would not like to think about. Legacy planning is very different for a young family or for seniors.

Families with young children and a mortgage can often deal with this subject with a life insurance policy. Life insurance is relatively cheap for young insures. It can replace salary to pay off a mortgage, raise the kids and provide for a college education. The death benefit is usually received tax-free. Many people underestimate the amount of insurance they need. Remember your earnings capacity is your most valuable asset.

