Financial investors suffered a nightmare in 2022. After enjoying a 12-year bull market, utopia came to an end last year. Beginning at the conclusion of the last market crash in 2008, the stock market enjoyed a near perfect environment. Interest rates were near zero. Some countries even had negative rates. These low rates made corporate borrowing cheap. Often companies borrowed to repurchase their own shares. This can artificially inflate the shares value.

It was also cheaper for companies to merge and build new facilities. Because bonds and CDs were paying such low rates of return, many investors took on more risk they would have preferred by investing in the stock market. Since the stock market is the biggest auction in the world, these additional buyers drove up share prices.

