We are in the middle of tax preparation season.

This year, you have until April 17 to file your return. If it will not be complete by that date, you can file an automatic extension for to get another 180 days to complete the forms. While this gets you more time to file, it does not get you more time to pay. You must estimate how much in taxes you will owe send it in with your extension.

