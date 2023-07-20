The stock market has been experiencing a nice rally the last week, likely because investors are hoping for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Their optimism is based on the inflation rate slowing. While we are making some improvement because of higher interest rates, we still have a way to go.

Last year inflation hit a 40-year high not seen since the 1980s. Supply chain issues that were aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic was a big part of inflation. The most basic economic principle of supply and demand played a crucial role. Consumer needs such as face masks and hand sanitizers were purchased like never before. Home improvement supplies and home exercise equipment sold in large quantities. Lumber prices soared through the roof.

