This week, the Federal Reserve Board has a scheduled meeting to decide what to do about interest rates. At its last 10 meetings, it has raised rates. Last June, inflation was 9.1%, a 40-year high. May results were just announced and they were just over 4%. While this is a great improvement, it is still twice the Fed’s targeted rate. The average family is still paying about $340 more for goods per month than last year.

Most economists are predicting that the Fed will leave rates at the current rate at this meeting to gauge what future action is still necessary. It can take time for adjustments to happen. Unexpected events like the past weekend’s bridge collapse in Philadelphia can cause prices to increase. Thousands of trucks used that bridge every day, and detours and slower deliveries increase costs. The war in Ukraine also stimulates inflation because of lost production there, increased spending on military weapons and the influence on energy supplies. While some hope that the Fed will start to lower interest rates, that is probably unlikely to occur anytime soon.

