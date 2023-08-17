When Franklin D. Roosevelt started Social Security in 1935, the goal was to make the program self-funding. That way, he hoped no politician would be able to hold it hostage to funding from general revenues. The funding would come from a special tax on wages paid equally by employer and employee. In addition, any income tax revenues from Social Security earnings and interest earned by the trust fund would go into the fund. Current employees were going to be funding retired workers.

This worked fine at the beginning because Social Security only provided retirement income to retired workers and life expectancies were much shorter then. In 1939, spousal and survivor benefits were added to the program. No additional income stream was provided to pay these increased benefits. Later disability benefits were also added.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription