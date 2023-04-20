April is Financial Literacy month. Unfortunately, Americans are lacking in this area. Our schools do not teach the subject in depth, and as a result, many families face more stress and have living standards that are lower than necessary. Financial pressure is a major reason leading to divorce and family discord. Financial literacy is important for all families no matter economic status.

Although lack of financial literacy hurts all people, it is probably even more important to women. Women often carry more financial burdens than men for a number of reasons. Women are often the caregivers. They take on more responsibility for their children and for their parents, which requires a lot of time. It sometimes reduces the amount of time spent in the work force to build up Social Security benefits, pensions, promotions, and 401k balances. Sometimes this results in lower pay and benefits at work.

