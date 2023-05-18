Consumers continue to face many challenges in today’s economy. Inflation has slowed some from earlier in the year, but it is still almost three times as high as the Federal Reserve Board wants to see. The Fed has raised interest rates significantly over the last year. While its actions have made a dent in inflation, its has a difficult balancing act deciding how far and how fast to go to keep from pushing us into a serious recession.

Higher interest rates are intended to slow the economy by raising the cost to buy things. There are often other economic factors that also influence consumer behavior. It was recently announced that the average age of autos on U.S. streets is now 12.5 years. This is one of the oldest time frames ever. Besides higher interest cost, inflation is making the cost of new autos jump, and the computer chip shortage has led to supply issues.

