So far, the recession that many economists have been predicting has not happened. That does not mean that we are completely out of the woods. The economy is experiencing many things that it has not dealt with for decades. For many years, the economy had a zero-interest- rate environment. In most economic cycles, interest rate would be around 2 to 3%. This affected many things, including excessive spending and inflated stock market values.

Wages have been rising, as there is a shortage of workers brought on because of the pandemic, an aging population and runaway government spending. Although inflation has settled down from last year’s rates, it is still 50% higher than the Federal Reserve’s target. Prices are not going down to previous levels for most items. Consumer debt is rising and delinquency rates are increasing. Next year there will be a tremendous amount of debt maturing on office complexes. Many of these buildings are in having trouble with occupancy rates falling as many employees continue to work from home. There is an increasing risk of default on loans that are in the billions.

