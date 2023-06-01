This week will be a major test for both parties in Washington. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government may be unable to pay its bills on June 5. Without Congress approval and signature by the president to extend the debt ceiling, the government will not be authorized to pay its bills. This is money that has already been spent, but often done so without any support from the minority party. If this is not approved on time, the government credit rating will be lowered, which will cause borrowing costs to rise. It could also delay Social Security checks, government payroll checks, cost millions of jobs and have a major negative affect on the stock market.

Since we now have a divided government with Democrats controlling the presidency and Senate while the Republicans control the House, a compromise is necessary. President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy have been holding intense discussions about how to come to an agreement. Both sides have been trying to gain as much benefit as possible. While both parties realize how important a solution is for the country, both want to benefit their own side.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In