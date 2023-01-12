There were several changes to the tax code and a new law signed during the holiday that will have a big impact on your retirement and the taxes you pay. President Biden signed the Secure Act 2, which was part of the 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion spending bill. Secure Act 2 makes some changes to the law passed three years ago with wide bipartisan support. Washington realized at that time too many Americans have not saved enough for retirement.

Congress realized that people are working and living longer. Because of this, they have again moved back the age retirees must start taking required minimum distributions. Secure Act 1 changed the age from 70½ to 72. The new change moves the age back another year until age 73. Anyone turning 72 in 2023 is not required to take a distribution this year. In the year 2035, the age will increase to 75. Anyone already taking RMD must continue doing so. This can make more opportunities to do Roth conversions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In