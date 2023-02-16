Every week, I get emails thanking me for a purchase that I did not make. Often these are for several hundred dollars and I am instructed if I have any questions to contact them. Anyone who responds will be quested to try and phish for information. They want to get personal info to steal your identity. Often these emails come from Gmail accounts. This is a big warning sign! E-mails from major companies would come from a corporate email address. If you did not just do business with this company, ignore it; do not clink on the link. If you did do business, contact company directly.

Many times, large companies get hacked and information is stolen about their customers. Recently, a T-Mobile data breach affected nearly 40 million accounts. The telecom company is currently investigating another breach that exposed names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and dates of birth, of more than 37 million users. This is T-Mobile’s sixth data breach since 2018.

