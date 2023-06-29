According to the 2023, 1Q Quarterly Market Perceptions Study, 74% of people say they cannot count on Social Security benefits when it comes to the money they will have in retirement. In March, the Social Security Administration issued a report saying that the trust fund that pays out retirement benefits will only be able to pay 80% of benefits by 2033, a year earlier than previously projected. That’s just a decade away. This obviously adds to the concern.

Well, then maybe you should claim your Social Security benefits as soon as you qualify. You need to get yours before it’s too late, right? That won’t help much because the benefit cut would affect you whether you started now or waited. You wouldn’t be grandfathered in.

