This week, we saw large-scale rioting on television that is happening in France. The president is trying to raise the official retirement age from 62 to 64. People are protesting in the streets and trying to put pressure on the government to stop the change. They feel that the rules are being changed in the middle of the game.

France is facing a problem that the United States, Japan and many other industrialized countries are facing. Populations are aging. Policymakers must deal with a decline in working age population, increased health care, unsustainable pension commitments and changing needs from younger citizens. In 17 of the biggest of these countries, over 20% of the population is 65 or older.

