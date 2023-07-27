This week, I’ll discuss the economy’s performance for the first six months of 2023. Inflation hit a high that we have not experienced since the 1980s. While many factors, including supply chain issues and excess government stimulus, increased inflation, it was the job of the Federal Reserve to get it under control. In response, it started a series of interest rate hikes. It has come down considerably but is still higher than its target of 2%.

As expected, the stock market was negatively impacted. Since 2008, the market had enjoyed tremendous growth. During 12 of those 15 years interest rates were near zero. This forced investors to buy stock to get any return on their investments. In 2022, the S&P 500 Index entered a bear market. This was caused by the Fed’s actions and not a recession. Cheap money and quantitative easing were replaced with sharp rate hikes and quantitative tightening.

