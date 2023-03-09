Last month, Warren Buffett, often considered the country’s best investor, released his annual stockholder’s letter. The letter and accompanying charts were 144 pages long. Buffett, now 92, is chairman of Berkshire Hathaway in Omaha, Neb. If you want to buy one share of stock, you better have a big bank account because one share traded this week at $461,912. Buffet does not believe in doing stock splits.

“I have been investing for 80 years, more than one-third of our country’s lifetime,” Buffett said. “I have yet to see a time when it made sense to make a long-term bet against America. And I doubt very much that any reader of this letter will have a different experience in the future.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In