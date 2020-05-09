Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that most of Southwestern Pennsylvania will transition from red to yellow, effective next Friday. His decision got mixed reviews locally.
Civil Knox, general manager and marketing director of Washington Crown Center, would prefer that her mall in North Franklin Township reopen. But Crown Center is Washington’s County’s only enclosed shopping center, and Wolf’s guidance prohibits inside malls from reopening during this phase.
Knox, however, said a small number of stores at the mall in North Franklin Township have external entrances, and she is looking into the possibility that one or some of them may be able to reopen.
It is not known whether Tanger Outlets, an open-air outlet mall off Racetrack Road in South Strabane Township, will open next Friday – with restrictions. General manager Nicole Baculik could not be reached for comment as of late Friday afternoon.
However, Lisa Serbaniewicz, a spokesperson for Tanger Outlets, said in a statement: “We are currently working with our tenants to assist in their reopening plans, in accordance with the latest guidance from government and public health officials.”
Scott Cavinee is pleased he can, once again, do what Realtors and real estate agents do – go into his office or show houses.
“Now we can do some things we haven’t been doing for the last several weeks,” said Cavinee, broker of record for SWC Realty in Washington and Waynesburg. “I’m obviously relieved to get back to work.”
Wolf determined in mid-March that real estate was not a life-sustaining business, and since then, Cavinee and his realty peers had been working from home. They did so electronically or by phone, showing virtual (digital) tours of available properties to clients when possible.
“Now we can have an agent in a house, showing it and answering questions,” Cavinee said.
He said the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors compiled a guide for he and his brethren to follow. It includes Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines such as social distancing to follow. There shouldn’t be issues with groups larger than 25; homes are never displayed to that many potential buyers at once.
“Realtors are very self-policing, and I’m sure if anyone needs it, they will be policed by their counterparts.”
Some level of guidance will be necessary for many businesses as they reopen, and Leanna Spada and the Mon Valley Chamber of Commerce are providing it. The chamber director said they have put together a 13-page guide titled, “Back to Business Better,” which was to appear on the chamber’s website Friday evening and be available for printout.
“We have a guide for when businesses open their doors for these uncharted times,” said Spada, whose chamber is based in Charleroi.
Yellow is a step forward, of course, and Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, praised the local citizenry and retail community for their efforts.
“Washington County businesses and residents should be proud,” he said in a statement. “After weeks of committing to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s stay-at-home guidelines, practicing social distancing and using personal safety protections to prevent the spread of COVID-19, our patient efforts have paid off with Governor Wolf’s announcement that Washington County will now be moved to the yellow phase of reopening our economy.
“However, these efforts came at an economic and social cost. For our county to ... move to the green phase, we must recommit to the same principles that made us successful in the first place.”