Beginning Thursday, WVU Medicine will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents age 70 and older at a mass vaccination clinic in Morgantown Mall.
That’s West Virginia residents.
Seniors living in Greene, Washington and Fayette counties – a 20- to 45-minute drive away – should forget about commuting to the Mountain State to receive the vaccine earlier than many Pennsylvanians. A spokesperson for the health system said that “because the supply is distributed by states,” residents of Pennsylvania and other contiguous states will not be eligible for the vaccine in West Virginia.
WVU Medicine has opened a clinic inside what was previously a large Sears store at the mall.
Hospital personnel there will have the ability to vaccinate 4,000 people a day. West Virginians 70 and older will get priority, along with teachers and school personnel who are 50 and older.
Inoculations will be appointment-only, and must be scheduled by telephone or online.
At some point, however, residents from outside West Virginia may have access to the vaccine at a WVU Medicine facility. The health system owns or manages 21 hospitals and five health institutes in four states: West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland. And according to the spokesperson, “once there is an efficient supply of vaccines, we plan to offer vaccinations across” the system.
The system includes the Greene County facility WVU Medicine opened in September 2019 and Uniontown Hospital. The Greene location, in Franklin Township, is a 24,300-square-foot outpatient center. Uniontown Hospital and WVU Medicine formed an affiliation last year.