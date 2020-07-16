John Longstreet isn’t enamored of Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest COVID-19 mitigation efforts – essentially, ramping up restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Longstreet is president and chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, and vented his spleen during a brief interview with the Observer-Reporter Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m very disappointed that the governor is targeting the restaurant industry, especially the reduction to 25% capacity,” he said. “That 25% isn’t based on any kind of scientific proof.
“Twenty-five percent capacity makes it virtually impossible to operate. Fifty percent capacity is what a lot of restaurants can accomplish with proper social distancing. Do that and the masking, and we can do this.”
Longstreet said the restaurant industry is the second-largest industry in the state, one that in the red-stage closures resulted in more than 350,000 employees being laid off or furloughed. “I’m afraid we’re going back to that,” he added.
He later issued a news release through his office, elaborating on his comments. He added: “While we understand the need and urgency in taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are disappointed and frustrated by the course of action taken by Gov. Wolf and (health) secretary (Rachel) Levine in targeting the entire hospitality industry.
“Since the start of the pandemic, the hospitality industry has had to make numerous sacrifices for the greater good, and it has done so with overwhelming compliance. However, now because of a few bad operators, we are being targeted again in a way that will cause irreparable harm to many businesses and the jobs they provide.”
Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, echoed some of Longstreet’s sentiments.
“We’re obviously disappointed that COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb in Washington County and Southwestern Pennsylvania,” he said. “It’s a shame the governor had to put restrictions on businesses, especially restaurants.
“Our restaurants, bars and other locations are being responsible in following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. They are doing their best to please and protect customers.
“The sooner everyone follows the CDC guidelines, the sooner we will get out of this emergency.”
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta’s office issued a statement regarding the new restrictions, saying that it will lead to more businesses shuttering and greater unemployment.
“Today’s announcement is a bitter pill to swallow for business owners and employees who have played by Governor Wolf’s arbitrary rules for months at great expense,” Bartolotta said in the statement. “We have seen exactly zero evidence from the Wolf administration that these venues are responsible for the recent increase in infections in Pennsylvania, so it is unclear why they are punishing those businesses with these new mandates.”
Bartolotta questioned the reasoning behind taking restaurants from 50% capacity to 25%, asking why 25% is safer for patrons.
“At 50% capacity, and social distancing and extra sanitizing, we thought it was safe,” she said in an interview Wednesday evening. “Why is it all of a sudden not safe? Where is this so-called science coming from? He’s pulling numbers out of the air.”
In regard to Wolf’s shutting down on-site alcohol consumption at bars, Bartolotta also asked how someone can “get COVID from drinking a beer, but not if you have a beer with nachos.”
According to Bartolotta, these new restrictions will force many restaurants in her district to close for good, since they were already struggling to survive.
“It makes no sense whatsoever,” she said. “A heck of a lot of my constituents are fed up with it. We have had it.”
In her statement, Bartolotta also said Wolf should have consulted local “perspectives” on how to fight against the virus.
“I continue to encourage the governor to work with lawmakers and other elected officials so we can avoid short-sighted, knee-jerk reactions that will have devastating consequences for Pennsylvanians,” she said in the statement.
Staff writer Katie Anderson contributed to this story.