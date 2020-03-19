Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday asked the U.S. Small Business Administration for an SBA disaster declaration to provide SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help businesses and eligible non-profits throughout Pennsylvania.
“The impact of financial losses related to COVID-19 will be felt for years,” Wolf said. “But these low-interest loans can help bridge the gap between economic losses now and economic recovery in the future.”
SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance and to help small businesses overcome a temporary loss of revenue. These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills.
The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere, and 2.75% for nonprofits. Businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible.