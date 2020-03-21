The Wolf administration has delayed enforcement of its order to shut down the physical locations of all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania.
In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine had ordered the closures to take effect at 8 p.m. Thursday. That edict remains, but has been extended to 8 a.m. Monday. A large volume of waiver requests is the reason the administration gave for the change.
Businesses that are uncertain whether they are defined as life-sustaining should email Department of Community and Economic Development's customer service resource account at ra-dcedcs@pa.gov, or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH and select option 1 to reach DCED staff. Businesses that still would like to seek a waiver can access is an online waiver application.