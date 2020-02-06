A new winery will debut in Finleyville this weekend.
Owners Lou and Linda Siyufy, a Peters Township couple, will launch Giant Oaks Winery at a grand opening beginning at noon Saturday. Their facility is located at 3540 Washington Ave., and features a tasting room that will have wines produced with grapes from California, Chile, Pennsylvania and Washington state.
There also will be a selection of semi-sweet white wines and dry reds; Pennsylvania-crafted spirits and beer; and a small plates menu.
Regular tasting room hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Private parties may be scheduled on off-business days.
The winery evolved from a hobby Lou Siufy started more than a decade ago. He and his wife also are remodeling a second room in their building for private tastings, and for rental for events/parties for up to 60 people.
For more information, call Beth Stroud, 724-782-0216.