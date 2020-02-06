A new winery will debut in Finleyville this weekend.

Owners Lou and Linda Siyufy, a Peters Township couple, will launch Giant Oaks Winery at a grand opening beginning at noon Saturday. Their facility is located at 3540 Washington Ave., and features a tasting room that will have wines produced with grapes from California, Chile, Pennsylvania and Washington state.

There also will be a selection of semi-sweet white wines and dry reds; Pennsylvania-crafted spirits and beer; and a small plates menu.

Regular tasting room hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Private parties may be scheduled on off-business days.

The winery evolved from a hobby Lou Siufy started more than a decade ago. He and his wife also are remodeling a second room in their building for private tastings, and for rental for events/parties for up to 60 people.

For more information, call Beth Stroud, 724-782-0216.

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription