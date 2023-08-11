On Aug. 5, for the second time in U.S. history, a credit agency downgraded America’s long-term credit rating.
Fitch Ratings explained its rationale for the downgrade, pointing to “the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to other countries over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.”
When a country’s credit rating is lowered, the country is forced to pay higher rates on the bonds it issues. Understand issuing bonds is the method the U.S. government uses to borrow money. It also means that consumers will likely pay higher interest rates whenever the interest rate paid by the U.S. government is the baseline rate upon which consumer interest rates are determined.
If you invest in bonds, you know that if interest rates increase, the value of your bonds decrease. This is a moot point if you hold your bond to maturity. On the other hand, if you need to sell your bond, you will receive less than what you paid for it. If you invest in bond funds, the value of your fund will decrease but because of its structure (the constant buying and maturing of bonds internally) you should see less of an impact.
The current national debt is $32.60 trillion. For comparison purposes, the national debt in 2013 was $16.7 trillion. The national debt is the result of the government spending more than it takes in. There has been a national debt since the founding of the country. When Fitch downgraded the credit rating of the U.S., it was saying we have reached a point where we have borrowed more than we should have. The downgrade compounds the problem by now forcing the government to pay more interest on the debt.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the downgrade “entirely unwarranted” because it ignored improvements in governance metrics and the country’s economic strength.
Total tax revenue for the U.S. government in 2022 was $4.9 trillion and is expected to increase to about $6.4 trillion by 2028.
In June, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected that the annual net interest costs on the national debt would total $663 billion in 2023 and would almost double to $1.4 trillion in 2033. This was before Fitch’s downgrade.
I have written before how I believe in ratings. I don’t believe Fitch made its decision without carefully weighing the data and the impact of its decision. What I know for sure is borrowing cost will go up. This will slow the economy. Slowing the economy is supposed to reduce inflation. Unfortunately, increased borrowing costs increase production costs, thus increasing inflation. A two- edged sword, so to speak.
If you invest in government bonds you will get a better return than you got before but now you have increased risk. I don’t have a lot of faith in the government reducing its spending. That belief makes me concerned about tax increases.
Reviewing your investments is always a good strategy. When an event like the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating occurs, I think you should pay attention and prepare yourself for what may come.
Bob Hollick is a State Farm Insurance agent based in Washington. His column appears every other Friday in the Observer-Reporter.
