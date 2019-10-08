Ginny Favede is the 13th president of Wheeling University.
The university’s board of trustees announced her appointment Monday afternoon. She succeeds Michael P. Mihalyo Jr.
Favede had been elected chair of the trustees in July. The board, according to a news release from the university, expects to select a new chair in the near future.
She is leaving as executive director of the Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council and is a former Belmont County commissioner.
Wheeling University, an independent Catholic institution, changed its name from Wheeling Jesuit University this summer.