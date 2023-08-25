Bob Hollick column headshot

Bob Hollick

The dictionary defines guaranteed as a formal assurance or promise, especially that certain conditions shall be fulfilled relating to a product, service, or transaction. All of us like the sound of something we bought being guaranteed. But most of us realize that the guarantee is only as good as the person or company that made the guarantee.

A certificate of deposit, savings account and money market account issued by a chartered bank or savings association is guaranteed up to $250,000 by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation(FDIC), and those offered by credit unions are insured up to $250,000 by the national Credit Union Administration (NCUA). The FDIC’s insurance coverage includes principal and interest through the date of the bank failure to applicable insurance limit for each deposit. The accrual of interest ceases on all accounts once the bank is closed. Simply said, your money in a CD will stop receiving interest if your bank closes and you will never get back more than $250,000 per CD.

