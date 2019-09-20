West Penn Multi-List Inc. has elected Tom Hosack, president and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, as its president for a two-year term effective immediately.

Hosack, a Pittsburgh native, has been a longtime member of the Multi-List board and has served with other real estate organizations.

Also approved to the Multi-List board were:

  • Vice President Greg Hammill, senior vice president of operations, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services;
  • Secretary Ron Croushore, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices;
  • Treasurer Robert Freeman, owner and broker of record, Freeman Realty;
  • Director George Hackett, president of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services.

Multi-List tracks residential information for 17 counties – Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Crawford, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Venango.

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

