West Penn Multi-List Inc. has elected Tom Hosack, president and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, as its president for a two-year term effective immediately.
Hosack, a Pittsburgh native, has been a longtime member of the Multi-List board and has served with other real estate organizations.
Also approved to the Multi-List board were:
- Vice President Greg Hammill, senior vice president of operations, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services;
- Secretary Ron Croushore, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices;
- Treasurer Robert Freeman, owner and broker of record, Freeman Realty;
- Director George Hackett, president of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services.
Multi-List tracks residential information for 17 counties – Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Crawford, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Venango.