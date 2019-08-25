Concerns over the wellness of the Wellness Center pool resulted in its closure Sunday night.
“This is the largest pool renovation we’ve done,” said Matt Prescott, director of operations for the facility officially known as the Washington Health System Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center.
Work had been planned for a while, and began Monday morning at the center in South Strabane Township. It is scheduled to end Sept. 22.
Renovations will entail replacement of drains; upgrading the pool deck, as Prescott put it, with “slip-resistant and soft-to-walk-on” flooring; repainting walls and the ceiling; and new signs.
The indoor pool area is huge, encompassing the five-lane, 25-yard-long lap pool, a therapy pool and a hot tub.
“We offer a little of everything in the water,” Prescott said, referring to water aerobics, children’s swimming lessons, physical therapy sessions, therapeutic sessions – and plain old swimming for 6-month-olds to adults.
The Wellness Center will celebrate 19 years in October, and Prescott said the majority of the pool area has been there all along. The deck, he added, underwent a facelift nine years ago and showers were renovated a few years back.
Prescott said the center has about 4,700 members with standard 12-month contracts, which renew automatically. There are shorter-term memberships and different rate categories. Children taking swimming lessons do not have to be members, though.
Water is only part of the equation at the spacious center, which operates in a 70,000-square-foot space off Route 19. There is a basketball gym, a spa, free weights, a track, ellipticals, spinning and more. Nearly 100 exercise classes are available, including yoga and pilates.
Four contractors are working in the pool area: Gross Industrial Construction, Aquaseal, Don Greer’s Fashion Floors and Les Carlisle Painting.
Greene development
For Gary Klinefelter, the mission was clear.
“We’re off and running, and quite frankly, we need to be,” said the newly elected board president of Greene County Industrial Developments Inc.
His organization, a nonprofit that also does business as Greene Alliance for Development, is hoping to ramp up development. One of the challenges, Klinefelter said, is “we’re pretty much built out” at the county’s two business parks: EverGreene Technology Park, near Waynesburg, and Paisley Industrial Park, near Carmichaels.
Don Chappel, in his 22nd year as executive director, said the group is looking to develop a third park in the county, and is considering three properties along Interstate 79. He declined to identify specific locations.
When built out, the two existing parks will have a collective 19 tenants. NexGen Construction and Equitrans Midstream are ongoing projects – next to one another – in EverGreene. Those are expected to be completed by year’s end.
Other tenants in the 10 buildings there are: Senior Life; Intermdediate Unit 1; MSHA; Community Bank; RG Johnson Co.; Irwin Car & Supply; FMC; Armory Readiness Center; and the EQT Recreation Center.
Paisley’s roll of tenants features: Stallion; Royal Flush; Universal Belting; T-Tygart Industries; Kovach Businesses; Stahl’s Hotronix; Fresenius; and EMS Ambulance.
The 15-member board recently went through a shuffling of officers. Klinefelter, who previously was secretary, succeeded Ralph Sommers as president. Sommers retired after serving in that position for 35 years.
Other officers are: Ed McIntire, vice president; Sheila Stewart, treasurer; Rick Tekavec, secretary (and Jefferson Township supervisor); Stephanie Stewart, fiscal officer; and Corbly Orndorff, assistant secretary/treasurer (and Franklin Township supervisor).
Their organization is a certified economic development corporation through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Greene County Industrial Developments was formed in 1957.
ANSYS in fast company
Fast Company, a monthly U.S. magazine, has included Southpointe-based ANSYS on its list of 50 Best Workplaces for Innovators. The list acknowledges businesses and organizations that show a deep commitment to encouraging innovation.
ANSYS is in fast company on this list, which also includes Amazon, Chobani, L’Oréal, Morgan Stanley and P&G.
Legal briefs
John K. Puskar,
- of Puskar Law Firm in Washington, was listed among Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Young Lawyers on The American Registry’s Top Attorneys. Family law and criminal defense are his main areas of practice. Puskar resides in South Park.
Sharon M. Menchyk
- is a new attorney at the Southpointe office of Bowles Rice. She concentrates her practice on business and corporate matters, real estate law and litigation. Menchyk is the founder and president of the Women’s Marketing and Education Network Inc., which provides networking and business development opportunities to professional women.
- More than 40 Bowles Rice attorneys have been named to the 2020 Best Lawyers in America list, including one based at Southpointe:
K. Bradley Mellor (construction law; litigation – construction).