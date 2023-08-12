Colleges of Distinction, an online guidance service, has recognized the university as a College of Distinction for 2023-2024 – the eighth consecutive year Waynesburg has been so honored. The university also was named a Pennsylvania College of Distinction and a Christian College of Distinction.
The service, according to its website, says, “We help students find the right college using our four distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community and Successful Outcomes.”
Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction, said in a statement: “We believe that engaged students are successful students. And Waynesburg University’s dedication to experiential learning shows us that each of its students has the opportunity to play an active role in their education.”
Waynesburg’s programs in business, education and nursing received specialized recognition as well. The university also has a location in Southpointe that offers graduate and professional programs.
Washington & Jefferson College has been recognized as a College of Distinction distinction for the following academic years – 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.
Washington & Jefferson also received inclusion as a College of Distinction in the fields of business, career development, education and military support.
There were 41 colleges in Pennsylvania recognized as Colleges of Distinction.
Acquisition
Hill International Trucks, which has locations in Eighty Four and Aliquippa, has announced it will acquire Truck Sales & Service Inc. on Sept. 1. Hill will be acquiring five dealership locations across eastern and central Ohio: in Canton, Mansfield, Marietta, New Philadelphia and Norwalk.
All five are full service International Truck, IC Bus, and Idealease dealerships.
Both dealer groups are among the oldest in the country, according to a news release. Truck Sales & Service is the seventh-oldest International truck dealer, representing the truck brand for 90 years. East Liverpool, Ohio-based Hill International has been in business for 126 years, offering the International Truck line for 84 years – making it the ninth-oldest International truck dealer..
Hill International Trucks opened its third store in Washington in 2003, and four years later replaced it with a new facility on Alton Hill Drive in Eighty Four.
Army Corps
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at Montgomery Locks and Dam to launch a construction project. The work will update the Ohio River’s oldest and smallest navigation facilities.
Called the Upper Ohio Navigation Project, this is a multibillion-dollar endeavor that will replace locks at Emsworth, Dashields, and Montgomery locks and dams.
Awards
Advanced Surgical Hospital, a physician-owned hospital in North Franklin Township, announced its No. 1 ranking in Pennsylvania for joint replacement and other orthopedic awards by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Healthgrades evaluates patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
Advanced Surgical Hospital is also being recognized for the following achievements: Recipient of the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award for 11 years in a row; one of Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for 10 years in a row; recipient of the Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award for 10 years in a row; Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 11 years in a row; Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement for 10 years in a row. It is also the only hospital in the Pittsburgh area to be a recipient of the Outstanding Patient Experience Award for 11 years in a row, placing it among the top 5% in the nation for Outstanding Patient Experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.