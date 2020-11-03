Gasoline prices again have decreased across Western Pennsylvania.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve costs an average of $2.501 this week, 2.0 cents cheaper than last week, AAA East Central reported Monday. AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region.
This is the sixth week in a row the regional average has fluctuated by a few pennies or less, and the third straight week they have dropped. This latest figure is 30.4 cents lower than it was a year ago, at $2.805.
Fuel prices in the greater Washington area plummeted 8.8 cents this week to $2.302, and have fallen 13.6 cents over the past two. The current price is the second lowest in the region. behind New Castle ($2.236) and slightly lower than Jeannette ($2.355). Washington’s average is 47.4 cents cheaper than it was on Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s price declined by 4.3 cents to $2.522, which ranks 11th lowest regionally. That average is 22.0 cents a gallon higher than Washington’s.
Mercer, Oil City and Warren share the highest average at $2.599.
Pennsylvania’s average is $2.454, a 1.5-cent dip from last week.
The national figure dropped by four cents to $2.12, as averages in every state except South Dakota either stayed the same or decreased over the week, according to AAA. And South Dakota’s price rose by only a penny.
This is the lowest national average in early November since 2004, and if crude oil prices continue to drop, that figure could slide below $2.00 by year’s end. AAA says 52% of gas stations nationwide have fuel for $2 or less.