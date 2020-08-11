Washington’s four-week reign at the gas pump has ended. Barely.
Greensburg, at $2.399, has the lowest average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve in Western Pennsylvania. That is one-tenth of a percentage point cheaper than Washington’s figure ($2.400), AAA East Central reported Monday.
Washington’s average rose 11.2 cents over the week, from $2.288. Yet, despite that increase, the cost of gas in and around the city is the second-lowest among 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. Washington’s price has declined 36.9 cents since Jan. 1.
Mercer ($2.504), for the second week in a row, has the highest average, just above Oil City and Warren (both $2.499).
Western Pennsylvania’s average increased 3.1 cents, from $2.433 to $2.464. This week’s average is 39.7 cents cheaper than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.861.
Uniontown’s price jumped 7.0 cents, from $2.422 to $2.492, the fourth-highest regional figure.
Pennsylvania’s average rose 2.5 cents to $2.435, while the national figure ($2.17) slid a penny. The U.S. average is down 49 cents from a year ago.
Gas prices dipped marginally in most states. Demand dropped dropped from 8.8 million barrels to 8.6 million, the Energy Information Administration reported.
Hurricane Isaias did not disrupt U.S. prices, AAA reported.