For the third week in a row, Washington has the cheapest gasoline in Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve in and near the city is $2.310, AAA East Central reported this week. That figure is 3.7 cents less than New Castle ($2.347), which has the second-lowest among 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA.
Washington’s price fell 3.4 cents this week, from $2.344, and has declined 45.9 cents since Jan. 1.
Western Pennsylvania’s average dipped 1.1 cents, from $2.458 to $2.447. This week’s average is 50.4 cents cheaper than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.951.
Uniontown’s price rose marginally – 0.7 of a cent to $2.430, the ninth-lowest regional figure.
Pennsylvania’s average held steady at $2.424. The Keystone State is in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region, where prices climbed marginally only in Maryland and Delaware.
Regional gasoline stocks dropped by 3.4 million barrels to 67.6 million, according to Energy Information Administration. That is the lowest level the inventory has been since late March, but it is nine million barrels more than a year ago.
The national average ($2.18) dropped a penny from last week, and is 56 cents lower than it was in late July 2019. Fuel, according to AAA, is going for $2.25 or less in 70% of the gas stations nationwide.