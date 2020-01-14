Washington area motorists, rejoice. Gasoline continues to be cheaper here than anywhere else in Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve remained at $2.753 in Washington this week, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. For the second week in a row, that is the lowest figure among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. And this is the seventh straight week the city’s average is among the five cheapest regionally.
Western Pennsylvania’s average dipped 1.2 cents this week, from $2.910 to $2.898. That decrease follows two consecutive 4.7-cent weekly bumps. The current regional price is 42.9 cents higher than it was a year ago, at $2.469.
Altoona ($2.793) and New Castle ($2.794) have the second- and third-lowest prices behind Washington. Meadville ($2.991), for the fifth week in a row, has the most expensive fuel, 3.2 cents higher than Jeannette and Warren (both $2.959). Uniontown ($2.903) ranks 12th.
Pennsylvania’s average dropped a penny to $2.81 – the highest among states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region. Washington, D.C. and New York (both $2.72) tied for the second-highest average in the region. Virginia ($2.37) has the lowest.
Regional gasoline stocks grew by 800,000 barrels to 64.6 million, according to Energy Information Administration. That is the highest level since September, resulting in minimal fluctuation in prices.
The national average has been at $2.58 since the year began, two cents more than last month and 34 cents higher than January 2019.