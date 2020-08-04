Washington still can’t be beaten at the pump. The city has the cheapest gasoline in Western Pennsylvania for the fourth week in a row.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve, in and near the city, is $2.288, AAA East Central reported Monday. That figure is 2.9 cents less than New Castle ($2.317), which has the second-lowest among 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. Mercer ($2.502) has the highest average, just above Oil City ($2.499).
Washington’s price dipped 2.2 cents this week, from $2.310, and has declined 48.1 cents since Jan. 1.
Western Pennsylvania’s average decreased 1.4 cents, from $2.447 to $2.433. This week’s average is 49.1 cents cheaper than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.924.
Uniontown’s price dropped marginally – eight tenths of a cent to $2.422, the ninth-lowest regional figure.
Pennsylvania’s average slid 1.4 cents to $2.410, while the national average remained at $2.18.
Gas prices appear to be trending cheaper, even though demand increased by 3% this week. Demand, however, is down about 8% over the year, according to Energy Information Administration.
Tropical Storm Isaias has had minimal effect on U.S, prices, AAA reported.