Out of first place for one week, Washington is back on top.
The greater Washington area again has the cheapest gasoline in Western Pennsylvania. The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve, in or near the city, is $2.343. That is a 5.7-cent drop from $2.400 a week ago, according to a report Monday from AAA East Central.
After having the lowest average among 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA four weeks running, Washington dipped to No. 2 last week, a sliver below Greensburg ($2.399). Now the two county seats have traded places, with Greensburg ($2.368) sliding to second.
Washington’s price has declined 42.6 cents since Jan. 1.
Mercer ($2.508), for the third week in a row, has the highest average, just above Altoona ($2.505).
Western Pennsylvania’s average decreased 1.4 cents, from $2.464 to $2.450. That latter figuire is 36.1 cents cheaper than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.811.
Uniontown’s price dropped 3.5 from $2.492 to $2.457, tied with Butler in ghe middle of the pack.
Pennsylvania’s average dipped exactly one penny, to $2.425, while the national figure remained at $2.17. The U.S. average is down 45 cents from a year ago.
Gas prices changed little across the nation and are expected to remain stable throughout the summer.