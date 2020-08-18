Out of first place for one week, Washington is back on top.

The greater Washington area again has the cheapest gasoline in Western Pennsylvania. The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve, in or near the city, is $2.343. That is a 5.7-cent drop from $2.400 a week ago, according to a report Monday from AAA East Central.

After having the lowest average among 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA four weeks running, Washington dipped to No. 2 last week, a sliver below Greensburg ($2.399). Now the two county seats have traded places, with Greensburg ($2.368) sliding to second.

Washington’s price has declined 42.6 cents since Jan. 1.

Mercer ($2.508), for the third week in a row, has the highest average, just above Altoona ($2.505).

Western Pennsylvania’s average decreased 1.4 cents, from $2.464 to $2.450. That latter figuire is 36.1 cents cheaper than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.811.

Uniontown’s price dropped 3.5 from $2.492 to $2.457, tied with Butler in ghe middle of the pack.

Pennsylvania’s average dipped exactly one penny, to $2.425, while the national figure remained at $2.17. The U.S. average is down 45 cents from a year ago.

Gas prices changed little across the nation and are expected to remain stable throughout the summer.

Tags

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription