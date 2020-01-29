About $850,000 in state grants will be distributed to 54 fire and ambulance units in Washington and Greene counties.
The funding comes from the Volunteer Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Company Grant Program, and goes toward renovations, construction, equipment purchases, debt reduction and training.
Grants totaling $614,235.67 will go to 49 units from Washington County. That figure includes 47 fire companies: Amwell Township; Avella; Bentleyville; Burgettstown; California; Carroll Township; Canonsburg; Canton Township No. 1; Cecil Township; Cecil No. 3 (Millers Run); Charleroi; Chartiers Township; Claysville; Cokeburg; Denbo-Vesta Six; Donora; East Bethlehem Township; Ellsworth; Elrama; Fallowfield Township; Hanover; Houston; Jefferson Township; Lock 4; Marianna; McDonald; Midway; Monongahela; Morris Township; Mt. Pleasant; New Eagle; North Franklin Township; North Strabane Township; Peters Township No. 1; Richeyville; Roscoe; Slovan; South Franklin Township; South Strabane Township; Stockdale; Taylorstown; Valley Inn; Washington; West Alexander; West Brownsville; West Finley and West Middletown.
Grants also will go to Memorial Park Post 764 VFW Ambulance Service and Tri-Community Ambulance.
Fifteen Greene County fire companies will receive funds totaling $232,725.92: Bobtown Dunkard; Carmichaels and Cumberland Township; Center Township; Clarksville & Community; Crucible; Greensboro Monongahela Township; Jefferson; Morris Township; Mount Morris Community; Nemacolin; New Freeport; Rices Landing; Richhill Township; Wayne Township; and Waynesburg Franklin Township.