Unemployment rates in Washington and Greene counties rose two-tenths of a percentage point from May to June, according to seasonally adjusted statistics released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Washington County’s jobless figure climbed to 6.4%, while Greene’s rate increased to 6.9%. Those numbers, however, are well below those posted by the counties a year ago – three months into the pandemic – when Washington was at 12.6% and Greene at 13.6%.
Fayette County likewise experienced a two-tenths-of-a-point jump, to 8.4%. That was the loftiest June rate among the seven counties that comprise the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area, well above the next highest, which was Armstrong at 7%.
Armstrong’s figure, though, dropped 0.2% from May, making it one of only two counties to realize a decrease during the month. Westmoreland was the other, dropping one-tenth to 6%. Rates in the MSA’s other five counties bumped upward.
Greene is not in the Pittsburgh MSA.
The MSA rate was 6.3% in June, a 0.1% dip over the month. Despite a 0.3% increase, Butler had the lowest unemployment rate at 5.3%, followed by Allegheny 5.7% (up one-tenth); Westmoreland; Washington; Beaver (6.7%); Armstrong and Fayette.
Fayette’s June 2020 figure was 15.2% and Westmoreland’s was 12%.
Unemployment statewide was 6.9% in June, down 0.1% over the month. The national figure rose one-tenth to 5.9%.
Washington’s labor force, according to Labor & Industry, was 103,500 in June, an increase of 500 from the previous month. Employment (96,900) was up 300, while the number of county residents listed as unemployed (6.600) jumped by 200.
Greene County’s labor force remained at 15,800, while employment (14,800) rose by 100 and unemployment stayed at 1,100.
The Pittsburgh MSA experienced a seasonally adjusted gain in non-farm jobs in June. The 0.5% increase of 5,500 positions raised the total to 1,118,800. Year over year, MSA jobs were up 5.3% (56,000) and jobs statewide expanded by 6.1%.
Jobs increased in eight of the 11 supersectors in the Pittsburgh MSA, the largest being 5,300 in leisure & hospitality. The only significant monthly decline was 4,900 in education & health services, at a time public schools and universities released staff for summer break.
Since June 2020, jobs had risen in eight supersectors, with the largest bump being in leisure & hospitality (20,900).
Tanger Outlets
Education of young people is about to resume and Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh will be celebrating with a two-day funfest.
The mall in South Strabane Township has organized a Back-to-School Bash and Food Truck Rally from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8. The event, sponsored by T-Mobile, will take place near the flagpole and will be free.
Attractions will include food trucks, music, a family photo booth, a face painter, kids’ crafts, an adult beverage tent and games. Organizers encourage the wearing of school colors and gear.
For a list of sales offerings at stores, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/pittsburgh/deals.
Farming
Don Carter heads a 115-acre family farm in Mt. Pleasant Township, where it produces corn, soybeans and small grains.
In the mid-1970s, the family transitioned to the no-till farming practice and experimented with rye as a cover crop. They stayed with it, and over the past decade has turned to 100% no-till with multi-species cover crops and planting green.
That style of farming will be the focus of Cover Crop and Soil Health Field Day, an event Carter will host at his spread at 460 Ridge Road. It is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 27.
Dave Brandt will speak about no-till and cover crop conservation farming, an area in which he has more than 35 years of experience. He has a family farm and runs a custom cover crop seed business outside Columbus.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, call Carter at 724-350-2654.
Real estate
One of the leading residential real estate brokerage companies in the region has changed its name.
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services is now Coldwell Banker Realty. The transformation has occurred at all 12 of the firm’s Pittsburgh area real estate offices. Coldwell Banker, according to a news release, has about 1,000 affiliated agents serving a five-county area: Washington, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Butler and Beaver.
The company, which owns 700 offices across the country, also has rebranded the Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC logo, to the Coldwell Banker® North Star.
“This rebranding is the perfect opportunity to identity Coldwell Banker offices in our local communities as one significant presence across the real estate markets in the Greater Pittsburgh region and beyond,” said George Hackett, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Pittsburgh.