Gasoline prices increased across Western Pennsylvania for a second consecutive week, but the bump was marginal.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.724, up five-tenths of a cent from $2.719 last week, AAA East Central reported Tuesday afternoon. This week’s regional figure is 12.9 cents higher than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.595.
The statewide average also inched upward, by a penny, to $2.64 – the highest price in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region, and the eighth highest among states nationwide.
Washington’s price fell 3.6 cents this week to $2.598, down from $2.634. For the second week in a row, the city’s figure is the second lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. This is the 12th straight week that Washington’s average is among the six cheapest regionally. Its price has fallen 17.1 cents since Jan. 1.
Altoona ($2.588) had the lowest regional average for the second straight week. New Castle was third ($2.599), just behind Washington.
Warren ($2.849) has the most expensive gas, slightly pricier than Erie ($2.838). Uniontown ($2.720) is near the middle again, at 12th.
Regional gasoline stocks increased by about 400,000 barrels to nearly 67 million-plus, according to the Energy Information Administration. Regional refinery utilization is 65.8%, the lowest of any region in the country, but imports are keeping stocks at strong levels and gas prices reasonable for many motorists.
The national average increased by two cents to $2.44, as state prices fluctuated.