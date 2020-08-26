Washington has fallen to No. 2 in the gasoline derby.
The greater Washington area, which had the cheapest gasoline in Western Pennsylvania last week and five of the past six weeks, experienced a half-cent increase at the pump. But that slight bump to $2.394 this week was enough to drop the city below New Castle.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve in the Lawrence County seat is $2.389, according to a report Monday from AAA East Central. The association monitors weekly prices in 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns.
Despite its small increase, Washington’s price has declined 42.1 cents since Jan. 1.
Mercer ($2.515), for the fourth week in a row, has the highest average, a little above four towns tied at $2.499: Brookville, Latrobe, Oil City and Warren. Washington’s figure is 10.5 cents below that ceiling.
Western Pennsylvania’s average rose 2.1 cents to $2.471, which is 30.1 cents cheaper than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.772.
Uniontown’s price remained in the middle of the pack. Its average rose 3.0 cents to $2.487, which ranks 14th.
Pennsylvania’s average increased a tad, to $2.432, as did the national figure – by one cent to $2.18.
Most states experienced a fluctuation of a penny or less this week, although West Virginia’s average jumped five cents to $2.142. North Caroline (seven cents), Kentucky (six) and Virginia (five) joined the Mountain State in posting the largest increases. Indiana (five cents) had the biggest decline. Demand may have sparked those heftier increases, although AAA reported that demand nationwide was down.
Gasoline stocks fell by four million barrels, the largest one-week decline since May, according to the Energy Information Administration. Total stocks are at 243.7 million barrels, a 10 million surplus year over year.