The 11th annual “Washington County: State of the Economy” event unfolded Thursday morning at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe. The five speakers acknowledged there are challenges, but said the county is in a very good state.
“The state of the Washington County economy couldn’t be better,” county Commissioner Nick Sherman said near the end of the three-hour program.
Lower taxes, natural gas, the Southern Beltway development, the remodeling of Pittsburgh International Airport, Local Share Account funding and a bounty of green space were among reasons for the upbeat assessments.
A sold-out audience of 360 sat in on the presentations, a record number for a “State” event. The program is organized and presented by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
Luke Bernstein, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, kicked off the program by discussing Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax rate, which could dissuade companies from locating in the Keystone State. Until Jan. 1, the rate was 9.99% – “the second worst” among the 50 states, he lamented. “That’s not a good place to be.”
New legislation, approved last summer, dropped the rate to 8.99% for this year. It will be reduced in phases each year until 2031, when the rate hits 4.99%. Decreasing rates could very well enhance business growth.
He also touted the benefits brought by natural gas production throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania, and especially in Washington County, annually one of top producers among the state’s 67 counties.
“We should not be the Energy Capital of Southwestern Pennsylvania, we should not be the Energy Capital of the Eastern United States. We have the potential to be the Energy Capital of the World.”
He urged audience members “to embrace challenges. It’s so easy to lean out, but lean in. Support your local chamber. We can change population decline in Pennsylvania if we can be more active.”
Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, spoke about the ongoing $1.4 billion remodeling project at Pittsburgh International, an endeavor that can boost this part of the state.
She reflected on troubles the airport, then known as Greater Pittsburgh International, experienced after US Airways declared chapter 11 bankruptcy twice, then dropped Pittsburgh as a hub in 2004. Thousands lost jobs and Greater Pitt was in peril of bankruptcy.
“We are building back our services profile,” she said. “We want to have 74 destinations and we’re at 60 now. The new airport, Cassotis added, should open in 2025, possibly in the spring. She hopes completion of the project could “lead to attracting international services.”
“People here understand that an airport is a key to economic development. We see tremendous opportunity in the new facility.”
The Washington County commissioners closed the program with an hourlong discussion, moderated by Evan Rosenberg, publisher and market president of the Pittsburgh Business Times. Broadband service expansion, natural gas, affordable living, tourism attractions and green spaces were among attributes they discussed.
“A challenge came to fruition because of COVID,” Commissioner Larry Maggi said of the emphasis on broadband. “There were students who had to drive 12 or 15 miles to get service (during earlier stages of the pandemic).
Maggi also is a natural gas proponent. “It’s been a game-changer for the region,” he said. “We’re the No. 2 county in the state, and we want to make that worldwide.
“Everyone wants to take credit for it, but can’t. Marcellus Shale has been making it for 10,000 years.”
Rosenberg pointed out that “Washington County is the second-most visited county in the region, behind Allegheny. Why is that?”
“This is the greatest place to raise a family,” Sherman responded. “Housing and taxes are more affordable. We also have events that draw people from Upper St. Clair, Mt. Lebanon and Wexford. We have so much to offer.”
Commissioner’s chair Diana Irey Vaughan was in the spotlight following her recent announcement that she would not seek reelection, and was recognized for 28 years in office.
“Half of my life has been devoted to Washington County,” she said following a round of applause. “I’ve seen a lot of changes and growth, and I see those continuing.”
Despite her future departure, she urged audience members to consider public service. “The most rewarding thing has been giving back to people. Please consider public service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.