Walnut Grill American Eatery & Bar is expected to make its Washington County debut early next year.
The casual dining restaurant chain, which launched in Pittsburgh in 1999, is preparing to open a location in the Old Mill shopping complex in South Strabane Township. Renovations to an existing building, at 373 Washington Road, are ongoing and a sign on the structure announces the upcoming opening.
When it does, the South Strabane restaurant will be the chain’s sixth location in Southwestern Pennsylvania. One opened this summer in Bethel Park, near the Cool Springs sports complex. The other locations are in Collier Township, Fox Chapel, Robinson Township and Wexford.
Walnut Grill closed a restaurant on Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon. The chain also has four locations in and around St. Louis.