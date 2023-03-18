Tom Spears isn’t the only official who doesn’t believe in wasting waste.
“You can create renewable energy from waste,” said Spears, Capitol Area gas operations manager for WM. “Our company has the largest network of active solid waste landfills in North America – 255 of them. Landfill gas collected from decomposing waste is used to power turbine engines that produce electricity.”
Spears was one of three speakers who discussed “Renewable Natural Gas: Sustainable Energy from Trash” during the most recent online seminar organized by the Center for Energy Policy and Management at Washington & Jefferson College. The event, part of CEPM’s Energy Lecture Series, was held March 8.
Renewable natural gas (RNG), or biogas, is a quickly growing aspect of the natural gas industry. Natural gas is primarily methane, a byproduct of decomposition at landfills. Companies are collecting and processing that gas to power compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, and for power generation and other needs.
One of those renewable electricity facilities is the Arden Landfill in Washington County. The trucking fleet there, according to Spears, runs on compressed natural gas.
WM operates the largest landfill gas-to-energy program on this continent. One of the company’s objectives, he added, “is anticipated to allow WM to fuel its entire natural gas fleet with RNG by 2026.”
He said WM manages “about 125 million tons of waste a year.”
Steven Schmitz of Green Rock Energy Partners and David Moniot, CEO of Venture Engineering and Construction, in Warrendale, also spoke. Their companies are partners in a project at South Hills Landfill, in Allegheny County. Green Rock acquired that natural gas facility in a deal completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
“The technology has advanced significantly over the past several years,” Moniot said. “The project will eventually have 98% methane recovery.”
CEPM’s next webinar is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 5, and is titled, “Justice40: Bringing Energy Transition Benefits to Disadvantaged Communities.”
Sonrisa Lucero, of the U.S. Department of Energy, will speak about environmental justice and the Biden administration’s Justice40 initiative. She is a special adviser for Stakeholder Engagement in the DOE’s Office of Economic Impact and Diversity. The event will be free and open to the public.
84 Lumber
Dave Rumbaugh has been promoted to vice president of Logistics and Specialty Purchasing at 84 Lumber.
Rumbaugh is a 20-year employee with the company, who previously was director of Contract Purchasing since 2011.
The North Strabane Township-based company is the nation’s largest privately held building materials supplier.
Frontier Realty
Century 21 Frontier Realty, based in Peters Township, was recently honored with the company’s 2022 President’s Award.
Roger Dolanch, broker/owner of the Route 19 location, said in a news release that Century 21 Real Estate LLC honors independent Century 21 offices that earn the firm’s Centurion Award and Quality Service Pinnacle Award in the same calendar year.
The Centurion Award goes to offices that meet or surpass $2,830,000 in sales, or 490 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. The Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award is presented to independent offices that receive completed surveys from at least 80% of their consumers surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average score of at least 95% for two consecutive years.
The company also recently presented sales associate Judi Agostinelli, of Frontier Realty, with its 2022 President’s Producer Award. This honor goes to Century 21 sales affiliates who earn the firm’s Centurion Award and Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award within one calendar year.
Affiliates who earn $320,000 in sales or close on 71 transactions within the calendar year get the Centurion Award. The Pinnacle Award is presented to affiliates who receive completed customer surveys for at least 80% of their transactions between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% for two straight years.
Greene Co. Airport
Greene County Airport was recently featured in Business View Magazine North America.
The article was part of the magazine’s series on U.S. Regional Airports, and was based on an interview between county Commissioner Mike Belding and Business View’s editor-in-chief Karen Surca.
