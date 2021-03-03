An intriguing issue will be the focus of the next webinar organized by Washington & Jefferson College’s Center for Energy Policy and Management.
The virtual session – titled “High Demand, Uncertain Supply: Critical Minerals and Renewable Energy” – will begin at 4 p.m. next Tuesday. The hour-long event is part of CEPM’s Energy Lecture Series.
Dr. Nedal T. Nassar of the U.S. Geological Survey will be the featured speaker. He is chief of the Materials Flow Analysis Section at USGS’s National Minerals Information Center.
Use of renewable, carbon-free energy sources – solar, wind, and batteries for electric vehicles and storage – is on the rise. But so is the need for critical minerals such as arsenic, magnesium, graphite, lithium and rare-earth metals, which are needed to build solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.
These minerals must be mined, and the United States depends on other countries for many of them, creating national security and environmental concerns.
Nassar will speak about minerals; security challenges the U.S. faces in acquiring them; developing technologies to produce them; and ways to meet environmental goals and recycle.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-demand-uncertain-supply-critical-minerals-and-renewable-energy-tickets-141741146585. For more information, call Linda Ritzer, 412-997-3164.