A Veterans Resource and Job Expo will be held next Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Building No. 2 of the Washington County Fairgrounds, 2151 N. Main St., Chartiers Township.
The event will advise veterans and their families about services and job opportunities in the Pittsburgh region. More than 50 vendors are scheduled to be on-hand to provide information about health care, education, housing, family support and other topics.
Two Republican legislators – U.S. Rep. Guy Rescenthaler of Peters Township, and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta of Carroll Township – are hosting the expo.
For more information, call Rennick Remley at Bartolotta’s office, 724-225-4380.