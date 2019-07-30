The United Way of Washington County has elected 20 board of directors for fiscal year 2019-20.

They are: Jim Lyle, Community Bank, chairman; Gary Kissinger, Palermo/Kissinger & Associates, treasurer; Janet McQuaid, Babst Calland, secretary; Cindy Dorazio, Washington Financial Bank, vice chair, Community Services; Sara Botkin, Botkin Family Wealth Management, co-vice chair, Resource Development; Lester H. Botkin, Botkin Family Wealth Management, co-vice chair, Resource Development; C. Joseph Willebrand, Sta-Pure Systems LLC, vice chair, Administration; Sharon Russell, Sharon and Company, past chair; Danielle Cornell, Accutrex Prodeucts Inc.; Craig Cowieson, Songer Services Inc.); Sheila Cowieson, Community Bank) Grace Dalmolin, Observer-Reporter.

Also, Randy Durr, FirstEnergy/West Penn Power; Joseph H. Frantz Jr., Range Resources, retired; Ted Gallagher, NiSource/Columbia Gas of PA Inc.; Tom Loadman, Koppers, retired; Justin Rubenstein, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC; Harlan G. Shober, Jr., county commissioner; Lori Szallar, Washington Financial Bank; and Ruth Ann Williams, Northwest Bank.

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

