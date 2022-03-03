Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week the world is on high alert.
We were already experiencing the highest inflation rate in 40 years. That situation is only going to get worse because Russia is a major exporter of energy and other natural resources.
Since the United States and our NATO allies are keeping troops and other military actions from spreading, we are trying to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin with severe economic sanctions. The hope is as things get rougher in Russia, its people will put pressure on Putin to withdraw.