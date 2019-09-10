Serenaded by honking vehicles and sustained by good samaratin-delivered pizza and water, union workers Tuesday picketed for the second day in a row outside the gates of Langeloth Metallurgical Co.
The employees, 90 members of United Auto Workers Local 1311, began a work stoppage Monday morning at the metal fabricating firm in the Langeloth section of Smith Township. Seniority rights is the primary reason for the strike, said Bernie Froaps, a union member.
He added that the local's executive committee rejected the company's "last, best and final offer" on Aug. 8, and had to wait 30 days before beginning a work stoppage.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Langeloth Metallurgical is a metal fabricator that, according to Froaps, employs about 130, including 40 salaried individuals.