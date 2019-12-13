Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Land Preservation Board announced Thursday it has safeguarded 2,763 additional acres on 30 farms through the state’s farmland preservation program.
The board, in partnership with county boards, preserved 210 farms (17,817 acres) this year, the highest number of farms in 10 years.
Farms in 16 counties were selected, including one each in Washington and Westmoreland. They are, respectively: the George R. Godwin Jr. Farm #2, a 118-acre horticulture and nursery operation, and the Wayne C. & Hope L. Frye Farm #4, a 92-acre dairy operation.