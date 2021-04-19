Mon Valley Alliance has announced the first two recipients of 2021 grants from the MVA Foundation's Minigrant Program.
Girls on the Run and Mon Valley Paws, a couple of nonprofits, were selected for grants of $500 and $250, respectively.
This is the third year of the minigrant program, which provides financial and operational support to local organizations. The program has a new corporate sponsor for 2021 – cfsbank, an independent mutual savings bank based in Charleroi with 10 regional locations.
Girls on the Run is a national nonprofit for girls in grades 3 through 8. The organization's objectives include building self-confidence, stressing the importance of physical and emotional health, and learning life skills. Local volunteers supervise the girls in running and group activities.
The minigrant will help to jump start a Mon Valley chapter by providing running shoes, shirts, shorts and entrance fees for competitive races. Plans include a summer camp, weekly and monthly group runs and other activities.
Stephanie Masters is spearheading development of the local group. She can be contacted at 412-302-8175 or stephanieamasters@gmail.com.
Mon Valley Paws, a charity launched in February 2020, reaches out to help individuals and other nonprofits tend to health-care needs of animals they rescue. It was formed by members of the former PuppyUp Monessen.
The grant funding will be used to provide care for animals through partnerships with the Service Dogs for USA Veterans (Guardian Angel Medical Service Dogs), local shelters and assistance to senior citizens through the Mon Valley Paws Senior Citizen Grant.
For more information or to volunteer, email monvalleypaws@gmail.com or visit monvalleypaws.com.